UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Cheater For Looting Patients' Attendants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police arrest cheater for looting patients' attendants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police has arrested a person involved in looting attendants of patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A police spokesman said Karahci Company police team arrested an accused Shakeel who was involved in looting attendants of patients after intoxicating them at PIMS hospital.

Moreover, Golra police team arrested a lady accused namely Hajra Bibi and recovered stolen cash from her. Khanna police arrested an accused Ali Haider and recovered 30 liter alcohol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested Rizwan Younas and recovered 15 liter alcohol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Umer Naz and recovered 149 gram heroin from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Police Company Ali Haider Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

1 hour ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

2 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.