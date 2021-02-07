Police arrest cheater for looting patients' attendants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police has arrested a person involved in looting attendants of patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A police spokesman said Karahci Company police team arrested an accused Shakeel who was involved in looting attendants of patients after intoxicating them at PIMS hospital.

Moreover, Golra police team arrested a lady accused namely Hajra Bibi and recovered stolen cash from her. Khanna police arrested an accused Ali Haider and recovered 30 liter alcohol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested Rizwan Younas and recovered 15 liter alcohol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Umer Naz and recovered 149 gram heroin from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.