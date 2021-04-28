UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Cleric For Derogatory Remarks About Lady Doctors, Nurses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Police arrest cleric for derogatory remarks about lady doctors, nurses

Police on Wednesday arrested a cleric who issued insulting and derogatory statement about the profession of lady doctors and nurses

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a cleric who issued insulting and derogatory statement about the profession of lady doctors and nurses.

District Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Iqbal took notice of the video which viral on social media in which a cleric used derogatory remarks against ladies doctors and nurses which hurt self-esteem of the doctors and nurses working in the noble profession.

A police team of Kalan Police Station led by SHO Waqas Rafique arrested Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani son of Abdul Hameed and registered a case against him.

District Police said that nobody would be allowed to hurt the self-esteem of government servants and warned that strict action will be taken against those who make provocative speeches.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Sandu Announces Dissolution of Moldovan Parliament ..

2 minutes ago

Arms Trader Gebrev's Firm Accuses Bulgarian Prosec ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Resumption of In-Person UN Securi ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development fulfills wishes ..

2 hours ago

Grounds for Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Talks Expec ..

2 minutes ago

Top US general: hard to predict Afghan fate after ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.