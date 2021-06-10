Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Yousafzai in suicide bombing

(@fidahassanain)

MARDAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Police on Thursday arrested Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani for threatening to Pakistani noble laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani belongs to Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The suspect was arrested after his clip of threatening Malala Yousafzai in a suicide attack went viral on social media.

Police inserted 16 MPO and 7ATA in the FIR registered against the cleric who is already famous for such furious speeches. The Mufti had delivered a speech in Peshawar’s Speen Jumat area of Wahid Ghari.

The complainant said that the clip in which the cleric had threatened the world’s youngest noble laureate had gone viral on social media. He accused the cleric of inciting people on violence, taking the law into their own hands and committing suicide attack to kill her.

In the clip, the cleric also threatened to carry out suicide attack on Malala on her visit to Pakistan.

Police arrested Mufti Sardar Ali Haqani when he was present in Pizo on Tuesday night and was charged for inciting public on violence and hate. Earlier, he escaped to his ancestral village to avoid arrest as the video clip went viral on the subject matter.

Malala Yousafzai had given an interview to a British magazine and landed into trouble due to her “controversial remarks”. Talking about marriage, Malala had said that “If you can trust someone or not…how can you be sure?” Yousafzai further added, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?,”.