Police arrest coaster owner & ‘adda munshi’ in Kahuta coaster accident case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday arrested coaster owner and ‘adda munshi’ in Kahuta coaster accident case in which 26 people lost their lives.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi district police conducted raids and arrested the owner of the coaster namely Muhammad Safeer and ‘Adda munshi’, Abdul Qaddus.

The criminal negligence of the accused led to the loss of 26 passengers, the CPO said adding, the coaster owner operated vehicle on public service route without route permit and fitness certificate. Those who play with the lives of the citizens for petty gain deserve severe punishment, he added.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.

The CPO said that special instructions have been given to SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and Legal Branch for effective follow up of the case.

Police investigating into Sunday’s coaster tragedy near Kahuta, which claimed the lives of all 26 passengers, have stated that the bus owner, the bus stand manager and driver all acted with serious negligence.

The vehicle was permitted to carry people without a route authorisation and fitness certificate.

The passenger coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Palandri in Azad Kashmir fell into a deep ditch near Girari bridge in Kahuta. As many as 26 passengers, including children and women, were on board.

A case was registered with the Kahuta police station on the complaint of Assistant Sub-inspector for over speeding and negligent driving and causing damage to life and property. The owner of the coaster, stand manager along with others were booked under Section 109.