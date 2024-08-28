Police Arrest Coaster Owner & ‘adda Munshi’ In Kahuta Coaster Accident Case
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday arrested coaster owner and ‘adda munshi’ in Kahuta coaster accident case in which 26 people lost their lives.
According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi district police conducted raids and arrested the owner of the coaster namely Muhammad Safeer and ‘Adda munshi’, Abdul Qaddus.
The criminal negligence of the accused led to the loss of 26 passengers, the CPO said adding, the coaster owner operated vehicle on public service route without route permit and fitness certificate. Those who play with the lives of the citizens for petty gain deserve severe punishment, he added.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.
The CPO said that special instructions have been given to SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and Legal Branch for effective follow up of the case.
Police investigating into Sunday’s coaster tragedy near Kahuta, which claimed the lives of all 26 passengers, have stated that the bus owner, the bus stand manager and driver all acted with serious negligence.
The vehicle was permitted to carry people without a route authorisation and fitness certificate.
The passenger coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Palandri in Azad Kashmir fell into a deep ditch near Girari bridge in Kahuta. As many as 26 passengers, including children and women, were on board.
A case was registered with the Kahuta police station on the complaint of Assistant Sub-inspector for over speeding and negligent driving and causing damage to life and property. The owner of the coaster, stand manager along with others were booked under Section 109.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted11 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation21 minutes ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition21 minutes ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister31 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts39 minutes ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts39 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)39 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik53 minutes ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor53 minutes ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation53 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death1 hour ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals1 hour ago