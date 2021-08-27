UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Couple For Drug Smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police in a successful operation arrested a couple involved in drug smuggling from Palosi area within jurisdiction of Tehkal Police Station.

Police said that the couple had rented a house in Palosi and at the time of raid they were busy in packing of 48 kilogram opium and 36 kilogram charas.

SHO Tehkal Police Station, Shakeel Khan said that smuggler Arshid and his wife were involved in smuggling narcotics to Punjab and other cities.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

