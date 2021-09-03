UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Couple For Stealing Cash, Valuable Of Passengers; Recover Rs 800,000

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Waris Khan police have arrested a couple for stealing cash and valuables of the passengers in Public Transport including Metro Bus Service.

According to a police spokesman, the accused and his wife namely Fazilat Bibi used to steal money and valuables from the purses and pockets of male and female passengers of public service vehicles.

The police also recovered cash Rs 800,000 from their possession, he said adding, the couple confessed to have committed crimes along with their accomplices.

He informed that SHO Waris Khan and his team traced the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

Accused has been sent to jail for identification parade while, their accomplices and facilitators would also be arrested soon, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the law.

The City Police Office (CPO) appreciated police team and directed to continue efforts to net the lawbreakers.

