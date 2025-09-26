Open Menu

Police Arrest Couple, Recover Kidnapped Newborn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest couple, recover kidnapped newborn

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Police recovered a newborn baby after arresting the kidnapper here on Friday.

The kidnappers were identified as Rashida Bibi, wife of Mohsin, and Muhammad Mohsin, son of Riaz Khokhar, residents of Chak No 135 South, tehsil Silanwali district Sargodha.

The child has been recovered from Chak No 135 South, tehsil Silanwali district Sargodha.

The accused had kidnapped the child from a restaurant near GTS Chowk and taken the child to their village.

CPO sahibzada Bilal Umer told media here that Peoples Colony police on the report of Muhammad Yasin, father of child, resident of Chak No 215-RB, nethri, district Faisalabad registered a case about the incident on September 25 and started investigation.

The police team however traced the accused and arrested them. The child has been handed over to the parents.

Recent Stories

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

24 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

1 hour ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

1 hour ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

2 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

2 hours ago
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

3 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

3 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

4 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

4 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan