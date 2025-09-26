Police arrest couple, recover kidnapped newborn

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Police recovered a newborn baby after arresting the kidnapper here on Friday.

The kidnappers were identified as Rashida Bibi, wife of Mohsin, and Muhammad Mohsin, son of Riaz Khokhar, residents of Chak No 135 South, tehsil Silanwali district Sargodha.

The child has been recovered from Chak No 135 South, tehsil Silanwali district Sargodha.

The accused had kidnapped the child from a restaurant near GTS Chowk and taken the child to their village.

CPO sahibzada Bilal Umer told media here that Peoples Colony police on the report of Muhammad Yasin, father of child, resident of Chak No 215-RB, nethri, district Faisalabad registered a case about the incident on September 25 and started investigation.

The police team however traced the accused and arrested them. The child has been handed over to the parents.