UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Couple; Seize Six Pistols, Huge Quantity Of Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:57 PM

Police arrest couple; seize six pistols, huge quantity of ammunition

Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and recovered six 9-MM pistols and huge quantity of rounds from the possession of the accused and his wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and recovered six 9-MM pistols and huge quantity of rounds from the possession of the accused and his wife.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police managed to net an accused namely Fazal Malak along with his wife, Hiya Noor for smuggling weapons.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station and his team.

He directed them to continue operation against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Rawalpindi From Race

Recent Stories

Around 2,500 Volunteers Have Received 1st Componen ..

1 minute ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Karachi

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 study warns of children's stomach symptom ..

1 minute ago

Russia to lift orbit of int'l space station

1 minute ago

Kremlin Not Commenting on Pompeo's Statements Abou ..

1 minute ago

Food exports decreases 17.76% in 2 months

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.