Police arrest couple; seize six pistols, huge quantity of ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and recovered six 9-MM pistols and huge quantity of rounds from the possession of the accused and his wife.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police managed to net an accused namely Fazal Malak along with his wife, Hiya Noor for smuggling weapons.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station and his team.

He directed them to continue operation against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against anti-social elements.