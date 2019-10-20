UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Criminals After Long Chase

Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Police arrest criminals after long chase

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A joint operation by Vehari and Khanewal police led to arrest of criminals after a long chase.

Police said on Sunday that a police team from PS Thingi, Vehari, led by Sub Inspector Shahid Ishaq was chasing some criminals involved in murder, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom cases, travelling from Jhang to Kabirwala.

DPO Khanewal Omar Saeed Malik deputed SP Kabirwala to assist Vehari police team. SHO Sarai Sadhu, elite force and patrolling police then encircled Bagar Pul area.

After reaching there, the accused stopped the car. However, one accused jumped into the canal and escaped. Divers were busy in searching for him.

The remaining accused were arrested by the Kabirwala police, spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

