Police Arrest Criminals, Confiscate Vehicles, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Police arrest criminals, confiscate vehicles, drugs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three alleged criminals in two different operations, in which a man was killed and another injured.

According to Khairpur Police on Tuesday, they confiscated a huge cache of narcotics and arrested an alleged criminal, who was trying to smuggle the drugs.

SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud told the media persons that the police had forced a suspected truck to stop at Beberloi Bypass in Khairpur and during the search they found a huge cache of narcotics.

The police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Rafiq Buledi and confiscated the truck being used for smuggling the drugs.

The police also chased a vehicle, which was trying to escape after hitting a motorcycle at Kot Bungalow, and arrested two alleged criminals identified as Muhammad Raheem and Arshad Brohi. They confiscated an unregistered vehicle with the fake registration number AMP-338.

The police said one of the motorcyclists Khabar was killed, while Bakhsh Ali Rind injured. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

