Police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapon

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Larkana District Police raided various parts of the city here on Saturday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, gold jewelry, stolen money, theft cattle's, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Imran, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Dari Police Station of Larkana city, Sachal Police Station Larkana, Allahabad Police Station Larkana, Market Police Station Larkana city, Naudero Police Station, Ratodero Police Station, CIA Police Larkana, Fatehpur Police Station, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Police Station, Bakrani Police Station, Waleed Police Station and police of other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, robbers, drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Ali Zaib buledi, Sanaullah Buledi, Manan buledi, Salim alias Salo Gurgej of Balouchistan, Bashir Sheikh, Nadir Tunio, Irfan alias Mirchu Sheikh, Tanveer alias Tanu Chandio, Akhtiar, Zameer alias Zammo Pirzado, Soz Shabrani and others and recovered the Gold jewelry, drugs, stolen money, theft cattle's, ammunition and motorcycles from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered the cases against the criminals, accused and further investigations were underway.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, said that arrested accused/criminals, drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements would be dealt with stern action and added that crackdown would be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.