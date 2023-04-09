Police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Police raided various places here on Sunday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, mobile sets, gutka, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Imran, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Waleed Police Station of Larkana city, Rehmatpur Police Station Larkana, Ali Goharabad Police Station Larkana, Civil Lines Police Station Larkana city, Naudero Police Station, Badah Police Station and police of other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, Robbers, Drug-peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Khalique Junejo, Sanaullah Tunio, Uris Macchhi, Wasim Lashari, Salim Thebho, Aftab Jatoi, Sunni Diwan, Imran Sangi, Sikandar alias Ghulam Khaskhali and others and recovered the Mobile sets, Guthka, drugs, Robbed Tractor, ammunition and motorcycles from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, said that the arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action added that crackdown operation willbe continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.