Police Arrest Culprits, Recover Motorbike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The city police on Monday arrested two outlaws and recovered a motorcycle from them.
The police spokesman said the police team on a tip off, conducted a raid in Post office street, arrested the outlaws identified as Muzammal alias Kullo and Ahter.
The police registered case against the accused and started investigation
