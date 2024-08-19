Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike

(@FahadShabbir)

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The city police on Monday arrested two outlaws and recovered a motorcycle from them.

The police spokesman said the police team on a tip off, conducted a raid in Post office street, arrested the outlaws identified as Muzammal alias Kullo and Ahter.

The police registered case against the accused and started investigation

APP/ank/378