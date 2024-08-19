Open Menu

Police Arrest Culprits, Recover Motorbike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The city police on Monday arrested two outlaws and recovered a motorcycle from them.

The police spokesman said the police team on a tip off, conducted a raid in Post office street, arrested the outlaws identified as Muzammal alias Kullo and Ahter.

The police registered case against the accused and started investigation

APP/ank/378

Related Topics

Police Post From

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

40 minutes ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

1 hour ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

3 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan