Police arrest dacoit

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Lundianwala police arrested a dacoit while his three accomplices managed to escape after looting a passenger van on late Wednesday night.

Police said four unidentified armed dacoits riding a car stopped a passenger van heading towards Jarranwala from Sialkot and looted cash, cell phones and other valuables from passengers near Adda Zafarwal, Buchiana and managed to escape.

In the meantime, police were informed about the robbery upon which a police party chased the accused and arrested one dacoit identified as Junaid Ali s/o Zulifqar Ali resident of Lahore while three other accused fled.

Police have taken the car into custody and registered a case.