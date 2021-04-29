UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Dacoit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Police arrest dacoit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Lundianwala police arrested a dacoit while his three accomplices managed to escape after looting a passenger van on late Wednesday night.

Police said four unidentified armed dacoits riding a car stopped a passenger van heading towards Jarranwala from Sialkot and looted cash, cell phones and other valuables from passengers near Adda Zafarwal, Buchiana and managed to escape.

In the meantime, police were informed about the robbery upon which a police party chased the accused and arrested one dacoit identified as Junaid Ali s/o Zulifqar Ali resident of Lahore while three other accused fled.

Police have taken the car into custody and registered a case.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Car Robbery Van Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

29 minutes ago

NCOC decides to curtail inbound flights from 5 to ..

2 minutes ago

DC bans aerial firing

2 minutes ago

Female's death due to corona infection in KP rises ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh CM approves launching of TP-IV, desalination ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.