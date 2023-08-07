Police arrest dacoit

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to arrest a dacoit who along with another accomplice allegedly snatched a handbag and mobile phone from a woman, here on Monday.

According to police, two alleged dacoits snatched a handbag and mobile phone from a woman, Mrs Imran, outside Jinnah Park and managed to flee by motorcycle.

Local people chased them and caught one of the dacoit named Muhammad Abuzar and handed him over to the police. The police are also conducting raids to arrest the other co-accused namely Mian Waheed.

Police also have registered a case.