Open Menu

Police Arrest Dacoit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest dacoit

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to arrest a dacoit who along with another accomplice allegedly snatched a handbag and mobile phone from a woman, here on Monday.

According to police, two alleged dacoits snatched a handbag and mobile phone from a woman, Mrs Imran, outside Jinnah Park and managed to flee by motorcycle.

Local people chased them and caught one of the dacoit named Muhammad Abuzar and handed him over to the police. The police are also conducting raids to arrest the other co-accused namely Mian Waheed.

Police also have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Women From

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

17 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

58 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan