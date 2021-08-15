UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Dacoit Gang

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police arrest dacoit gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered Rs 400,000 cash, two pistols, ammunition and other items from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net four dacoits namely Muhammad Imran, Usama Ali, Numan and Hameed Gul who were members of a dacoit gang allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

They have confessed to commit dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Gujar Khan police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

