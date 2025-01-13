Police Arrest Dacoit In Encounter
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The police here on Monday arrested a robber in injured during encounter in Kot Gama area under jurisdiction of City Police Station, Chunian.
The police spokesman said the culprit had been identified as Bilal, a resident of Ghosia Abad.
Bilal was wanted to police in various cases, he added.
A police team had been formed to arrest other his accomplices, the spokesman said.
APP/zaf/378
