Police arrest dacoit in encounter

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The police here on Monday arrested a robber in injured during encounter in Kot Gama area under jurisdiction of City Police Station, Chunian.

The police spokesman said the culprit had been identified as Bilal, a resident of Ghosia Abad.

Bilal was wanted to police in various cases, he added.

A police team had been formed to arrest other his accomplices, the spokesman said.

APP/zaf/378