Police Arrest Dacoit In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between police and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between police and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday.
According to a private news channel, one of the two dacoits was injured by police in a cross-firing, while the other robber managed to escape.
According to the police, weapons, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested dacoit.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting regarding anti polio c ..2 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal housing projects2 minutes ago
-
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop9 minutes ago
-
Woman abducted in Wah9 minutes ago
-
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ moot4 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition1 hour ago
-
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections2 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations2 hours ago
-
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers2 hours ago
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluchistan During Naval ..2 hours ago