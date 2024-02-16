Police arrest dacoit in Karachi

A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between police and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between police and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday.

According to a private news channel, one of the two dacoits was injured by police in a cross-firing, while the other robber managed to escape.

According to the police, weapons, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested dacoit.