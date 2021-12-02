Police arrest dacoit involved in house robberies, recovered gold jewelry, valuables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested a dacoit involved in house robberies and recovered gold jewelry, cash and other valuables from his possession here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman informed that Rata Amral police arrested a dacoit wanted in a burglary in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral police station and recovered gold jewelry and other valuables worth million of rupees.

Police seized two laptops, thre wrist precious watches, four precious stones, camera, two precious suits and educational credentials from his custody.

Police registered a case and investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, appreciated the performance of police team, adding that such strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

He made it clear that it was responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.