Police Arrest Dacoits For Looting Medical Store’s Owner
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested a 3-member dacoit gang for looting a medical store’s owner at gunpoint.
The police spokesman said the robbers took away cash and mobile phones from Arsalan Medical Store under the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
Rs 55,300, two mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the accused, he added.
He said the robbers had been identified as Hamza Khan, Fazeel Khan, and Fahad Shah.
The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigations.
APP/mfz/378
