Police Arrest Dacoits Gang In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Police arrest dacoits gang in Sialkot

During search operation, police on Friday successfully traced out dacoit gang and arrested three dacoits who involved in 15 cases of robberies and dacoities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : During search operation, police on Friday successfully traced out dacoit gang and arrested three dacoits who involved in 15 cases of robberies and dacoities.

According to police, a police team, on a tip off, managed to arrest three dacoits as named Abbas alias Nani, Tulha and Tahir.

The three-member dacoit gang wanted in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

Police have recovered looted items including cash Rs.150, 000, 5 cell phones, 4 bikes, two pistols and and bullets from their possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

