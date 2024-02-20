Open Menu

Police Arrest Dacoits, Return Looted Valuables Worth Rs 10m To Complainants

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) city circle Dera Ghazi Khan Rehmatullah said on Tuesday that police have arrested more than three notorious dacoits and the recovered valuables and cash, which have been handed over to the complainants

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) city circle Dera Ghazi Khan Rehmatullah said on Tuesday that police have arrested more than three notorious dacoits and the recovered valuables and cash, which have been handed over to the complainants.

Addressing a press conference, the ASP city said that the police accelerated its anti-crime operations in the light of instructions from DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin which resulted in the arrest of notorious criminals including Jahanzeb, Aslam, Asif, and others yielding recovery of looted and stolen goods worth Rs 10 million including Rs 1.

5 million in cash.

The recovery included a car, a small van, 18 motorcycles, besides Rs 1.5 million, and valuables overall of Rs 10 million. Rehmatullah said that the looted/stolen property and cash have been handed over to the complainants of different cases.

He said the police were alert and committed to safeguarding the property and lives of people.

