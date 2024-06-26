Open Menu

Police Arrest Dangerous Robbery Gang; Recovers Looted Money, Mobile Phones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 05:01 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Attock police arrested a four-member dangerous robbery gang and recovered the looted money and mobile phones worth lacs of rupees on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan took strict notice of the increase in theft cases in the limits of Police Station City Hassan Abdal and formed a special team under the supervision of SHO City Hassan Abdal Inspector Qamar Sultan.

The police team, using modern technology, traced and arrested the dangerous dacoits Jahanzeb Khan son of Jan Agha, Ehsanullah son of Mohibullah, Hijarat Khan son of Muhammad Gul and Khayal Muhammad son of Faqeer Muhammad resident of Wah Cantt District Rawalpindi.

The accused were physically remanded and during the interrogation.

On this occasion, DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan congratulated the team of Police Station City Hassan Abdal and said that such elements will be dealt with iron hands.

