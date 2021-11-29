UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Double Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Police arrest double murder accused

Police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the double murder case reported in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the double murder case reported in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station.

A Police spokesman said an effective investigation was launched by Jatli Police where, the most important development in the investigation occurred after finding human remains two days ago.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused Nadeem killed Ashiq after exchange of hot words whereas, later the accused also killed his sister.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Kamran Amir, SDP Gujjar Khan and Station House Officer Jatli were also part of the team which arrested the accused.

City Police Officer, Athar Ismail said strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Related Topics

Murder Police Exchange Police Station Saddar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

18 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

18 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

33 minutes ago
 74 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

74 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

8 seconds ago
 Head of Pakistani physicians' body in UK meets pri ..

Head of Pakistani physicians' body in UK meets prime minister

11 seconds ago
 Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangla ..

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.