Police arrest double murder accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the double murder case reported in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station.

A Police spokesman said an effective investigation was launched by Jatli Police where, the most important development in the investigation occurred after finding human remains two days ago.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused Nadeem killed Ashiq after exchange of hot words whereas, later the accused also killed his sister.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Kamran Amir, SDP Gujjar Khan and Station House Officer Jatli were also part of the team which arrested the accused.

City Police Officer, Athar Ismail said strict action should be taken against the culprits.