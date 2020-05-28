Police arrest double murder accused in Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the double murder case by nabbing five suspected killers who allegedly killed two men, father and son by firing over land dispute.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the double murder case by nabbing five suspected killers who allegedly killed two men, father and son by firing over land dispute.

The suspected killers were involved in killing at Mohri Basal village some 72 hours ago, said a police spokesman.

The detained killers were identified as Muhammad Azam, Zafran, Adnan, Ali Adam and Adnan Wajab, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to the spokesman, the killers were arrested by a special police team constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas under supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division.

SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar Ali Khan and SHO Gujar Khan Police Station Mian Imran Abbas traced and netted the accused investigating the case on scientific lines.