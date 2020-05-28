UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Double Murder Accused In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

Police arrest double murder accused in Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the double murder case by nabbing five suspected killers who allegedly killed two men, father and son by firing over land dispute.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the double murder case by nabbing five suspected killers who allegedly killed two men, father and son by firing over land dispute.

The suspected killers were involved in killing at Mohri Basal village some 72 hours ago, said a police spokesman.

The detained killers were identified as Muhammad Azam, Zafran, Adnan, Ali Adam and Adnan Wajab, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to the spokesman, the killers were arrested by a special police team constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas under supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division.

SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar Ali Khan and SHO Gujar Khan Police Station Mian Imran Abbas traced and netted the accused investigating the case on scientific lines.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar

Recent Stories

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

18 minutes ago

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

25 minutes ago

Hong Kong Council Debate on Anthem Bill Stopped Af ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Seriously Alarmed Over China's Decision to D ..

2 minutes ago

Kissan leaders hail PM over sugar crisis action

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.