Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Recover Over 3.2 Kilogram Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police arrest drug dealer, recover over 3.2 kilogram Ice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 3.2 kilogram Ice drug from his possession here in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully across the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Daraban police station led by SHO Abdullah Khan, taking action at Daraban check post, arrested accused drug dealer named Asal Din Marwat son of Syed Jan, resident of Tank.

The police also recovered 3220 grams of Ice drug from the accused and registered a case against him.

