Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Seize 1.1kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Police arrest drug dealer, seize 1.1kg hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a drug dealer in a drug smuggling case and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish from his possession.

According to District South Police Karachi spokesman, the arrested accused identified as Abdul alias Abdul Jalil was smuggling drugs from Quetta to Karachi.

It is worth mentioning here that the name of the suspect was included in the list of wanted drug dealers issued by the authorities concerned.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.

