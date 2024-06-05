Police arrest drug dealer, seize hashish in Sohbatpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police and CIA on Wednesday arrested a drug dealer in a joint operation in Sohbatpur and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession.

According to Police, the operation was conducted on the special instructions of Inspector General of Police Balochistan and DIG Nasirabad Range Muhammad Saleem Lehri.

SP Sahibpur Ghulam Hussein Bajwa and SHO Police Station Sohbatpur Moladad Kuranrani along with CIA Incharge Ali Raza Khosa, acted on a secret tip-off and raided a hideout in Kunrani Mohallah, Jhonpari and arrested drug dealer Bashir Ahmed Sheikh.

The accused was found with 510 grams of charas, which he had purchased to sell.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

