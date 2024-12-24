Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Dealer With 9920 Grams Charras

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting a raid managed to arrest a drug dealer and recovered 9920 grams charras from his possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said, Pirwadhai police in an operation against drug dealers arrested an accused namely Nasir Mehmood and recovered 9920 grams charras.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to supplying charras in different areas of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug dealers.

