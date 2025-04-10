Police arrest drug dealer with over 11kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Waris Khan police arrested a big drug trafficker and recovered over 11.2 kilograms of hashish from his custody.

A police spokesman on Thursday said that drug dealer Arshad alias Tala was involved in trading drugs around educational institutions and was convicted in dozens of drug cases.

The police registered a case and said that the accused would be challaned in Court with solid evidence.