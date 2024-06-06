Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Dealers, Seize Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charge of drug peddling in Wah Cantt and recovered more than 2 kilograms of hashish from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charge of drug peddling in Wah Cantt and recovered more than 2 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

According to the details, the police raided their hideouts in Taxila and Wah and caught them with illegal drugs.

The police found 1.6 kilograms of hashish in Asad's hideout and 1.38 kilograms in Fida's hideout.

They arrested three drug dealers and started investigating further.

The drug dealers are facing charges under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

