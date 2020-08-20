Police Arrest Drug Peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession in Ahmedpur East area.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Ahmedpur East Police Station conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler.
The police also recovered 50 liters liquor from the possession of the accused. The suspect was identified as Hamid.
The police have registered a case against the accused.
Further probe was underway.