Police Arrest Drug Peddler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest drug peddler

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession in Ahmedpur East area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Ahmedpur East Police Station conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 50 liters liquor from the possession of the accused. The suspect was identified as Hamid.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

