UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Police arrest drug peddler

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman.

Murree police arrested a drug peddler namely Hammad Abbasi and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from him.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Gender Balance I ..

18 minutes ago

RAK International Airport to welcome all passenger ..

18 minutes ago

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

48 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

PTI women wing celebrate birthday of Imran Khan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.