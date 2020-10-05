Police arrest drug peddler

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman.

Murree police arrested a drug peddler namely Hammad Abbasi and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from him.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.