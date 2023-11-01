Police arrest drug peddler

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered 2260 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

SHO City Police sub-Inspector Muzafar Ali Khalidi under the supervision of DSP Syed Ahmed Ali Shah acting on a tip-off near Nago Shah Dargaah arrested Mainpuri supplier Azziz Brohi and recovered 2260 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice managed to escape.

City Police have registered a case against the arrested accused and absconder under substance of the narcotics control act.

APP/nsm