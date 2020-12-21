Police arrest drug peddler, gutka, raw material recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantities of gutka and raw material from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Town police station Zeshan Lashari acting on a tip-off carried out a drive in his territorial jurisdiction arrested an accused identified Imran alias kukoo and seized 250 packets of gutka and huge quantity of raw material from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act