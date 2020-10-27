Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddlers and recovered gutka from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO islam kot police station carried out raid and arrested accused Ramzan Dal and seized 4500 packets of gutka from his possession.

Police registered case against suspect under control of Narcotics substance Act.