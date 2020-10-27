UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddlers and recovered gutka from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddlers and recovered gutka from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO islam kot police station carried out raid and arrested accused Ramzan Dal and seized 4500 packets of gutka from his possession.

Police registered case against suspect under control of Narcotics substance Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

International Humanitarian Hackathon to be launche ..

9 minutes ago

Lentil cultivation should be completed by Nov 15

42 seconds ago

Plantation best mean to cope with environmental de ..

43 seconds ago

Traders rally rejects Indian occupation of Kashmir ..

46 seconds ago

Israel to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Decrea ..

50 seconds ago

Beijing Ready to Cooperate With EAEU Member States ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.