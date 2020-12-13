UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered health hazardous gutka from his possession here on Sunday.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi ,SHO Kaloi, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested an accused Yousuf s/o Aarab Nohrio and seized 945 packets of safina, GND gutka from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

35 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

1 hour ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.