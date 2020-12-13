Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered health hazardous gutka from his possession here on Sunday.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi ,SHO Kaloi, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested an accused Yousuf s/o Aarab Nohrio and seized 945 packets of safina, GND gutka from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused.