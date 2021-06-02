UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, liquor recovered

Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to a report, SHO Police station Chelhaar acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested a suspect Qurban Ali s/o Samad Khaskheli and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor from him.

Police registered a case under the Narcotics substance control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

