Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Liquor Recovered
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:50 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.
According to a report, SHO Police station Chelhaar acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested a suspect Qurban Ali s/o Samad Khaskheli and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor from him.
Police registered a case under the Narcotics substance control Act.