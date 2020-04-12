Police arrest drug peddler, liquor recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler here on Sunday and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to details, Baldia police acting on a tip off raided liquor factory in Ghuman Abad area and arrested a drug peddler Shoaib Arain and recovered 105 liters illicit liquor from his possession.

Police have registered case against accused under Narcotics control act.