Police arrest drug peddler, narcotics recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

According to details SHO police station Mithi along with his team carried out a raid and arrested an accused Haji Chandio and seized 22,000 packets of GND gutkaa, 10,000 packets of Adaab gutkaa and a pickup shehzore from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotics Control Act.