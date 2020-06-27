Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:42 PM
Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from his possession
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.
According to details SHO police station Mithi along with his team carried out a raid and arrested an accused Haji Chandio and seized 22,000 packets of GND gutkaa, 10,000 packets of Adaab gutkaa and a pickup shehzore from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotics Control Act.