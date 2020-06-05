UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, PO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:03 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, PO

District police in two different actions against criminals caught a drug seller red-handed and recovered hashish, while in another crackdown nabbed an accused of double murder

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District police in two different actions against criminals caught a drug seller red-handed and recovered hashish, while in another crackdown nabbed an accused of double murder.

According to office of District Police Officer, SHO Basham in a raid arrested a drug seller identified as Saeed-ur-Rehman while selling hashish to youth. During investigation the accused confessed the crime.

Similarly, SHO Alpuri Mohammad Arif during patrolling in jurisdiction of Alpuri police station arrested accused of double murder Suleman. The accused was declared absconder by court in double murder case in 2018 in jurisdiction of police station Inqalab in district Peshawar and fled to Alpuri.

On the directives of DPO Shangla Malik Ejaz the SHO Alpuri police station contacted SHO police station Inqalab Peshawar and informed about the arrest for handing over of the proclaimed absconder.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Police Police Station Shangla Alpuri Criminals 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

21 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

1 hour ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain's 400m world champion Naser gets provision ..

3 minutes ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 hours ago

New York City Police Arrests 270 People Overnight ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.