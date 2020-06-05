Police arrest drug peddler, PO

(@FahadShabbir)

District police in two different actions against criminals caught a drug seller red-handed and recovered hashish, while in another crackdown nabbed an accused of double murder

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 )

According to office of District Police Officer, SHO Basham in a raid arrested a drug seller identified as Saeed-ur-Rehman while selling hashish to youth. During investigation the accused confessed the crime.

Similarly, SHO Alpuri Mohammad Arif during patrolling in jurisdiction of Alpuri police station arrested accused of double murder Suleman. The accused was declared absconder by court in double murder case in 2018 in jurisdiction of police station Inqalab in district Peshawar and fled to Alpuri.

On the directives of DPO Shangla Malik Ejaz the SHO Alpuri police station contacted SHO police station Inqalab Peshawar and informed about the arrest for handing over of the proclaimed absconder.