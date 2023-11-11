Police arrest drug peddler, recover 1 kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Qadirpur Raan police have raided and arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogrammes of hashish from his possession here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Qadirpur Raan police station Muhammad Hanif Azhar Gujjar along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Bashir Ahmad and recovered over one kilogramme of hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal action launched.