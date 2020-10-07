Police arrest drug peddler, recover 1.2 kg narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.2 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action Pirwadhi police has arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Naib and recovered more than 1.2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.