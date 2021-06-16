Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover 5 Kg Drugs
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Wednesday arrested an inter provincial drug peddler and seized five kilogram drugs worth millions of rupees from his possession.
According to a police spokesman, Police Station Sadder Station House Officer Hussain Ali Shah raided along with his team and arrested the notorious drug peddler named Harris khan. Police registered a case against the accused.