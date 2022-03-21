Police arrest drug peddler, recover gutka mava

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka mava and raw material used in gutka manufacturing.

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka mava and raw material used in gutka manufacturing.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry, SHO satellite town with his team carried out a raid on the gutka factory and held an accused Waqas Ali s/o Muhammad Younis Jat and recovered 100 mava packets and huge quantity of raw material from his possession.

Police has registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control act. Further investigation was underway.