UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Gutka Mava

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover gutka mava

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka mava and raw material used in gutka manufacturing.

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka mava and raw material used in gutka manufacturing.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry, SHO satellite town with his team carried out a raid on the gutka factory and held an accused Waqas Ali s/o Muhammad Younis Jat and recovered 100 mava packets and huge quantity of raw material from his possession.

Police has registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control act. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Asad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

ISPR releases new song in connection with Pakistan ..

ISPR releases new song in connection with Pakistan Day

22 minutes ago
 Political strife is turning into confrontation: Mi ..

Political strife is turning into confrontation: Mian Zahid Hussain

45 minutes ago
 Arshad assures to resolve issues of Manchora dam a ..

Arshad assures to resolve issues of Manchora dam affectees

43 seconds ago
 Old vendetta claims life

Old vendetta claims life

45 seconds ago
 Poland May Start Taxing Companies Continuing Busin ..

Poland May Start Taxing Companies Continuing Business in Russia - Gov't

46 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 21 M ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 21 Mar 2022

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>