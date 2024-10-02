Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish

NOSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The police here on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to police, in a crackdown against drug pushers, a police team arrested a person named Tajamal on Babbar road and recovered hashish 1320 gram from his custody.

The police registered a case against accused and started investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir watto told APP that the police were committed to eradicated menace of drugs from the society, adding the force was taking effective measures in that regard.

