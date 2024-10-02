Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
NOSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The police here on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.
According to police, in a crackdown against drug pushers, a police team arrested a person named Tajamal on Babbar road and recovered hashish 1320 gram from his custody.
The police registered a case against accused and started investigation.
Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir watto told APP that the police were committed to eradicated menace of drugs from the society, adding the force was taking effective measures in that regard.
Recent Stories
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan needs tapping resources to gain opportunities amid Saudi rise: Amna Khaishgi2 minutes ago
-
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed9 minutes ago
-
Safi praises PM Shehbaz’s speech on Kashmir, Palestine at UNGA12 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO inaugurates 1st Space Applications and Research Centre in GB12 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to comedy king 'Umer Sharif' on his 3rd death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 171,400 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
PTI’s education emergency slogan proves false22 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer32 minutes ago
-
Five power thieves nabbed32 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police launches major crackdown on drug dealers32 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment42 minutes ago
-
Chairman Harban Bhasha meets DC Upper Kohistan to address public issues42 minutes ago