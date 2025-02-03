Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Kandiwal, Riaz Ahmed on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish 1680 grams from his possession.
The police spokesman said that on a tip off, the police team arrested the the drug peddler identified as Asad.
The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Shoaib orders strict crackdown on land mafia, kite flying, & illegal weapons4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish4 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales recorded at ginneries14 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed on road14 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during encounter with police14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Drugs in Schools: Interior Minister vows tough action14 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns attack on polio team in Jamrud14 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to travel abroad on fake documents24 minutes ago
-
Police deploy over 1700 cops for anti-polio drive security24 minutes ago
-
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 202527 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred near Jamrud33 minutes ago
-
First Mpox patient of 2025 recovers: Health Advisor34 minutes ago