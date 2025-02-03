Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Kandiwal, Riaz Ahmed on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish 1680 grams from his possession.

The police spokesman said that on a tip off, the police team arrested the the drug peddler identified as Asad.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

APP/mha/378