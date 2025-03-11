Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a lady drug pusher and recovered hashish from her custody in Changa Manga area.
The police spokesman told APP that a police team headed by Station Police Officer (SHO) Changa Manga Police Station apprehended a drug peddler namely Humaira alias Bushra and recovered 1.
50 Kgs hashish from her possession.
He said her husband, Iftikhar Bhatti was also involved in this notorious business and required to police in many cases, adding the district police had launched crackdown on drug pushers on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.
The police registered case against the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/zaf/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish52 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam54 seconds ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package11 minutes ago
-
Three killed as house collapses in Khyber district41 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for filming TikTok during Taraweeh prayers in Peshawar41 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah calls for collective dialogue to ensure national stability1 hour ago
-
SAPM slams PTI's false narratives, urges for national dialogue2 hours ago
-
Imran Shahnawaz – The Rising Star of Social Media10 hours ago
-
Home Minister inaugurates Highway Patrol Unit11 hours ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country on Tuesday11 hours ago
-
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister11 hours ago
-
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 1311 hours ago