Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a lady drug pusher and recovered hashish from her custody in Changa Manga area.

The police spokesman told APP that a police team headed by Station Police Officer (SHO) Changa Manga Police Station apprehended a drug peddler namely Humaira alias Bushra and recovered 1.

50 Kgs hashish from her possession.

He said her husband, Iftikhar Bhatti was also involved in this notorious business and required to police in many cases, adding the district police had launched crackdown on drug pushers on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.

The police registered case against the accused and launched further investigation.

APP/zaf/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

10 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

11 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

11 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

11 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan