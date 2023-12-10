Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Illicit Liquor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor
from his possession.
SHO Khipro police station Muhammad Ibrahim Soomro under the supervision of SDPO acting on a tip-off conducted raid in
Hathongo area arrested a drug peddler Karam Ali Chandio and recovered 35 litres of Illicit liquor from his possession and registered case against the accused under the substance of narcotics control act.
APP/nsm