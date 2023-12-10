Police arrest drug peddler, recover illicit liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor

from his possession.

SHO Khipro police station Muhammad Ibrahim Soomro under the supervision of SDPO acting on a tip-off conducted raid in

Hathongo area arrested a drug peddler Karam Ali Chandio and recovered 35 litres of Illicit liquor from his possession and registered case against the accused under the substance of narcotics control act.

APP/nsm