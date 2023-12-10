Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Illicit Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover illicit liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor

from his possession.

SHO Khipro police station Muhammad Ibrahim Soomro under the supervision of SDPO acting on a tip-off conducted raid in

Hathongo area arrested a drug peddler Karam Ali Chandio and recovered 35 litres of Illicit liquor from his possession and registered case against the accused under the substance of narcotics control act.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Police Station Khipro Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

23 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan