Police arrest drug peddler, recover illicit liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

Station House officer (SHO) Sakhi pir Police station Sajid Ali Abbasi alongwith his staff during patrolling arrested an accused Syed Majid and recovered a drum filled with illicit liquor.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood ordinance.